209 Luther Drive

Luther Drive, Georgetown, TX 78628 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 06/09/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. 2 Bedrooms Under $1000 ***GREAT PRICE*** SCHEDULE A TOUR Through Your Apartment Locating Specialist - Nathan Thomas - 512-576-9232 just minutes from Lake Georgetown. There are two sparkling swimming pools in addition to a fitness center and two clothes care facilities. This Apartment Community offers Efficiency, One and Two bedroom floor plans. We are certain you will find a home to meet your needs. This conveniently located, picturesque community is happy to welcome your pets too! These apartments feature stunning details, great community features and more to welcome you home. Come see all that South Georgetown has to offer today! [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3582058 ]