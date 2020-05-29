All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 209 Luther Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
209 Luther Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:01 PM

209 Luther Drive

209 Luther Drive · (512) 357-8110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

209 Luther Drive, Georgetown, TX 78628

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$969

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
Luther Drive, Georgetown, TX 78628 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 06/09/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. 2 Bedrooms Under $1000 ***GREAT PRICE*** SCHEDULE A TOUR Through Your Apartment Locating Specialist - Nathan Thomas - 512-576-9232 just minutes from Lake Georgetown. There are two sparkling swimming pools in addition to a fitness center and two clothes care facilities. This Apartment Community offers Efficiency, One and Two bedroom floor plans. We are certain you will find a home to meet your needs. This conveniently located, picturesque community is happy to welcome your pets too! These apartments feature stunning details, great community features and more to welcome you home. Come see all that South Georgetown has to offer today! [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3582058 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Luther Drive have any available units?
209 Luther Drive has a unit available for $969 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
Is 209 Luther Drive currently offering any rent specials?
209 Luther Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Luther Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 Luther Drive is pet friendly.
Does 209 Luther Drive offer parking?
No, 209 Luther Drive does not offer parking.
Does 209 Luther Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Luther Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Luther Drive have a pool?
Yes, 209 Luther Drive has a pool.
Does 209 Luther Drive have accessible units?
No, 209 Luther Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Luther Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Luther Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Luther Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Luther Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 209 Luther Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Georgetown Park
209 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Hillstone at Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy
Georgetown, TX 78628
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street
Georgetown, TX 78665
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 Bedrooms
Georgetown Apartments with GymGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity