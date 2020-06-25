All apartments in Georgetown
105 N. AUSTIN AVE.

105 North Austin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

105 North Austin Avenue, Georgetown, TX 78626

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
sauna
Located near the river in the heart of Georgetown is this unparalleled, secluded community. Live near San Gabriel Park, Blue Hole Park, VFW Park and McMaster Athletic Complex and only 6 blocks from the Downtown Square. Come home to an interior built and designed to condominium specifications with energy efficient features, stunning detail and upgraded finishes. Footsteps from your front door you'll find: Elegant clubhouse with a wood-burning fireplace, full kitchen, bar area, lounging area and veranda overlooking the San Gabriel River Conference and Meeting Room 24-hr fitness center with a full cardio and strength equipment line Resort spa, steam room, sauna, changing area and lockers Poolside veranda with an outdoor fireplace, lounging area and nearby gas grill Serene swimming pool with sundeck Free wireless internet at the pool and clubhouse Professional on-site management 24-hr emergency maintenance response Pet friendly Private garages available Curbside trash pick-up and onsite recycling center * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 N. AUSTIN AVE. have any available units?
105 N. AUSTIN AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 N. AUSTIN AVE. have?
Some of 105 N. AUSTIN AVE.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 N. AUSTIN AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
105 N. AUSTIN AVE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 N. AUSTIN AVE. pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 N. AUSTIN AVE. is pet friendly.
Does 105 N. AUSTIN AVE. offer parking?
Yes, 105 N. AUSTIN AVE. offers parking.
Does 105 N. AUSTIN AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 N. AUSTIN AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 N. AUSTIN AVE. have a pool?
Yes, 105 N. AUSTIN AVE. has a pool.
Does 105 N. AUSTIN AVE. have accessible units?
No, 105 N. AUSTIN AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 105 N. AUSTIN AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 N. AUSTIN AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
