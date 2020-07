Amenities

This home has a lot of charm. Brand new luxury wood like planks and Freshly painted throughout, art niches, decorative ledge, lots of natural sunlight. Open to kitchen and dining. Kitchen has skylight and decorative lighting. Master has built ins, newly remodelled shower, lots of closet and cabinet space. Split bedrooms. Two car garage. Nice sized back yard with covered patio.