9349 Blazing Star Trail

Rental home located in the beautiful city of Garden Ridge! This 3 bedroom one-story home sits on over 3/4 acre of land. Gorgeous 100 yr old oak trees. This is a rare find in Garden Ridge. Circular driveway. Large tiled game room looks out into the backyard. The family room is very spacious and includes a fireplace. New wood laminate flooring will be installed in family room prior to tenant move in. Dining room sits off of the kitchen and there is another eating area within the kitchen. Easy access to I-35, Loop 1604 and shopping.