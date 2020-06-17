4820 Avenue S, REAR

Amenities
4820 Ave. S REAR - 2 BEDROOM HOUSE - Located on Avenue S and 48th St. Large 2 bedroom garage apartment features hardwood floors throughout, with spacious kitchen which includes gas stove and refrigerator, recently installed central heat/air conditioning system, fresh paint throughout. Lots of windows with blinds and Aramco blinds on all windows. Ceiling fans in each bedroom. Tile floor in kitchen. Master bedroom is 12x12.5 ft. Shared pass through closet between the two bedrooms. Private driveway leads to deep 1 car garage. Washer/dryer included. Pets case by case basis.
(RLNE3861899)