4820 Avenue S, REAR

4820 Avenue S · No Longer Available
Location

4820 Avenue S, Galveston, TX 77551
Lasker Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4820 Ave. S REAR - 2 BEDROOM HOUSE - Located on Avenue S and 48th St. Large 2 bedroom garage apartment features hardwood floors throughout, with spacious kitchen which includes gas stove and refrigerator, recently installed central heat/air conditioning system, fresh paint throughout. Lots of windows with blinds and Aramco blinds on all windows. Ceiling fans in each bedroom. Tile floor in kitchen. Master bedroom is 12x12.5 ft. Shared pass through closet between the two bedrooms. Private driveway leads to deep 1 car garage. Washer/dryer included. Pets case by case basis.

(RLNE3861899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4820 Avenue S, REAR have any available units?
4820 Avenue S, REAR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
What amenities does 4820 Avenue S, REAR have?
Some of 4820 Avenue S, REAR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4820 Avenue S, REAR currently offering any rent specials?
4820 Avenue S, REAR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4820 Avenue S, REAR pet-friendly?
Yes, 4820 Avenue S, REAR is pet friendly.
Does 4820 Avenue S, REAR offer parking?
Yes, 4820 Avenue S, REAR offers parking.
Does 4820 Avenue S, REAR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4820 Avenue S, REAR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4820 Avenue S, REAR have a pool?
No, 4820 Avenue S, REAR does not have a pool.
Does 4820 Avenue S, REAR have accessible units?
No, 4820 Avenue S, REAR does not have accessible units.
Does 4820 Avenue S, REAR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4820 Avenue S, REAR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4820 Avenue S, REAR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4820 Avenue S, REAR has units with air conditioning.

