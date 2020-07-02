All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:46 AM

4825 Summer Oaks Lane

4825 Summer Oaks Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4825 Summer Oaks Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Stone Meadow

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4825 Summer Oaks Lane have any available units?
4825 Summer Oaks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4825 Summer Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4825 Summer Oaks Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4825 Summer Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4825 Summer Oaks Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4825 Summer Oaks Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4825 Summer Oaks Lane offers parking.
Does 4825 Summer Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4825 Summer Oaks Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4825 Summer Oaks Lane have a pool?
No, 4825 Summer Oaks Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4825 Summer Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 4825 Summer Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4825 Summer Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4825 Summer Oaks Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4825 Summer Oaks Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4825 Summer Oaks Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

