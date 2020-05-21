All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
2237 College Ave
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:22 AM

2237 College Ave

2237 College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2237 College Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Fairmount

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2237 College Ave Available 01/15/20 Amazing Craftsman in Historic Fairmount- 2 Bed, 2 Bath- 76110 - Large front porch. Home has refinished hardwood floors throughout. Ceiling features wood beams Recently remodeled bathroom includes a walk-in shower, double vanity, dual closets along with a washer & dryer utility room. Granite throughout the kitchen and bathrooms. Tons of built ins and custom lighting. Gas burning fireplace. Home includes refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, washer and dryer. Easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, highways, etc...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2237 College Ave have any available units?
2237 College Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2237 College Ave have?
Some of 2237 College Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2237 College Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2237 College Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2237 College Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2237 College Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2237 College Ave offer parking?
No, 2237 College Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2237 College Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2237 College Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2237 College Ave have a pool?
No, 2237 College Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2237 College Ave have accessible units?
No, 2237 College Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2237 College Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2237 College Ave has units with dishwashers.

