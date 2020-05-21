Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2237 College Ave Available 01/15/20 Amazing Craftsman in Historic Fairmount- 2 Bed, 2 Bath- 76110 - Large front porch. Home has refinished hardwood floors throughout. Ceiling features wood beams Recently remodeled bathroom includes a walk-in shower, double vanity, dual closets along with a washer & dryer utility room. Granite throughout the kitchen and bathrooms. Tons of built ins and custom lighting. Gas burning fireplace. Home includes refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, washer and dryer. Easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, highways, etc...



(RLNE5306622)