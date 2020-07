Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Ashton Woods 3/2/2 home located across from a winding trail and trees/park setting. Kitchen opened to the family room with a large granite counter top for easy family/friends entertaining. The cook top is surrounded by brick as seen on the pictures. Dining room is large enough to accommodate a large dining table. Butler's pantry connects to kitchen. Great covered patio with a landscaped back yard. NO PETS, NO SMOKERS, NO EXCEPTIONS. Flex room could have multiple uses.