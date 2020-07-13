All apartments in Stafford
Find more places like
Shadowbrooke.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stafford, TX
/
Shadowbrooke
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:07 AM

Shadowbrooke

1025 Dulles Ave · (281) 201-4217
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Stafford
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1025 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX 77477

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-321 · Avail. Sep 25

$979

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

Unit 01-318 · Avail. Oct 15

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

Unit 01-712 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-1318 · Avail. now

$1,289

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1206 sqft

Unit 01-1327 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,289

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1206 sqft

Unit 01-1328 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1206 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 01-1334 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,509

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1375 sqft

Unit 01-1326 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,519

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1375 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shadowbrooke.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
air conditioning
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
business center
carport
dog park
media room
playground
volleyball court
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Live it. Love it. at Shadowbrooke! If youre looking for a one-, two-, or three-bedroom apartment in Stafford, Shadowbrooke is where you want to be! Located on Dulles avenue, our community is conveniently located near 6, 90, and 59, in the highly-ranked Fort Bend ISD. Our location offers convenience to great shopping, dining, and entertainment. Our apartments feature full-size washers and dryers, black appliances, oversized closets, garden tubs, SMARTHOME technology and SMARTPACKAGE lockers, designed to make your package deliveries worry-free! Residents of Shadowbrooke also enjoy our resort-inspired outdoor area that features a swimming pool, spa and poolside grilling area. Schedule a tour, give us a call, or simply stop by to see for yourself why Shadowbrooke should be your new home. 100% of Venterra communities are Apartment Ratings Top Rated award recipients; an award that only 5% of apartment communities even qualify for! You will experience a move in so exceptional, we guarantee it. Live it. Love it. Guaranteed.TM We are here for you and able to take your call 24/7.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Single - $99; Spouse - $35
Deposit: 1B - $100; 2B - $150; 3B - $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required Valet Trash: $25/month Pest control: $3/month Billing admin fee: $3/month $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $300 (first pet), $100 (second pet)
limit: 3
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage: $65/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Shadowbrooke have any available units?
Shadowbrooke has 17 units available starting at $979 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Shadowbrooke have?
Some of Shadowbrooke's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shadowbrooke currently offering any rent specials?
Shadowbrooke is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shadowbrooke pet-friendly?
Yes, Shadowbrooke is pet friendly.
Does Shadowbrooke offer parking?
Yes, Shadowbrooke offers parking.
Does Shadowbrooke have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Shadowbrooke offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Shadowbrooke have a pool?
Yes, Shadowbrooke has a pool.
Does Shadowbrooke have accessible units?
No, Shadowbrooke does not have accessible units.
Does Shadowbrooke have units with dishwashers?
No, Shadowbrooke does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Shadowbrooke have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Shadowbrooke has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Vinings Apartments
735 Dulles Ave
Stafford, TX 77477
Madison on the Meadow
12660 Stafford Rd
Stafford, TX 77477
Miramonte Apartments
1535 Moore Road
Stafford, TX 77471
Stafford Run Apartments
550 Stafford Run
Stafford, TX 77477
Preserve at Colony Lakes
1000 Farrah Ln
Stafford, TX 77477
Fountain Park Apartments
12525 S Kirkwood Rd
Stafford, TX 77477
Retreat at Stafford
12700 Stafford Rd
Stafford, TX 77477
The Trestles Apartments
1201 Dulles Ave
Stafford, TX 77477

Similar Pages

Stafford 1 BedroomsStafford 2 BedroomsStafford Apartments with ParkingStafford Dog Friendly ApartmentsStafford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXBay City, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College SystemSan Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical BranchBaylor College of Medicine