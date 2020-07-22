5119 Wheaton Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Enjoy luxury living in this cozy 2 bedroom 1 loft, 3.5 bath 2,520 sq. ft. home! Very spacious, private location open area with high ceilings, good for family travel. The guests have full access to study, kitchen and all living areas.



We respect our neighborhood and want you to have a comfortable stay. No loud music or hosting a party is allowed inside the house. No trailer or truck can be parked on the street or driveway. Thank you and welcome!!



Deposit is $3,000 and Cleaning fee is $220.