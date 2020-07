2619 Pheasant Creek Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking pool garage

CHARMING HOME WITH AN EXCELLENT FLOOR PLAN AND IN A GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS, SHOPPING AND ENTERTAINMENT! CLOSE PROXIMITY TO SCHOOLS AND WALKING DISTANCE TO SWIMMING POOL AND PARK! COME HOME TO A VERY LIGHT AND BRIGHT HOME FEATURING A SPACIOUS DEN WITH SOARING CEILINGS, QUICK ACCESS TO THE BACKYARD & COZY FIREPLACE; LOVELY KITCHEN WITH ABUNDANT CABINET/PANTRY STORAGE. LAMINATE FLOORING FEATURED IN THE DEN, KITCHEN/DINING AREAS; RECENTLY REPLACED CARPET IN ALL BEDROOMS; RECENTLY REPLACED TILE IN LAUNDRY ROOM; GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN THE KITCHEN & BATHROOMS; FRESHLY PAINTED IN A NEUTRAL COLOR. ENJOY A SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE WHICH WITH DOUBLE DOORS LEADING TO THE SECOND BEDROOM; GOOD SIZE SECONDARY BEDROOMS; SPACIOUS BACKYARD WITH COVERED PATIO ARE GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS HOME!