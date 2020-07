Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities parking

Exceptional 2 story, 4 bedroom, No back neighbors for extra privacy. Freshly painted inside (4/2/15)Wood and tile flooring downstairs, master has wood floors with a large master bath! Carpeted study with the added touch of French doors. Ceiling fans throughout for energy efficiency & lower utility bills. Beautiful fireplace to help create those special memories! Walkable to all schools! A home you'll be proud to invite friends and family to see!