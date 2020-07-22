17018 Dusty Mill Drive East, Fort Bend County, TX 77498
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Welcome home! Come view this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath single story home. Converted garage with tons of natural light. Beautiful tile throughout home along with white cabinets and granite in the kitchen. View it today as Home won't last!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
