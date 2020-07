Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Cute property with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Nice floor plan with stainless steel appliances. Updated with granite counter top in kitchen, new vanities in bathrooms, new paint! Great location, easy access to Highway 6, 90 and 59. Great schools. Laminated floor in all rooms. Tiles in kitchen and all bathrooms. Large yard! Nice neighborhood! Please call for more info. Thank you!