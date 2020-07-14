16407 Hidden Gate Ct.

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated pool tennis court bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

- Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Village of Oak Lake. Check out the pictures, you don't want to miss out on this remodeled property! Located in a cul-de-sac in the Village of Oak Lake, this home has an upgraded kitchen, great space in the living and dining room for entertaining, and high ceiling through-out the first floor. The master is downstairs with a large closet and a separate bathtub and shower. Three secondary bedrooms are located upstairs. Two brand new furnaces have been placed in the home with a NEW ROOF! Amenities include a recreational area with wonderful parks, tennis courts and swimming pool. This home is also walking distance from the elementary and high school! Easy access to Hwy 6, Hwy 90, and Grand Parkway. Come see this home that is ready for move-in today!



Schedule with your agent to view today!



Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



(RLNE5115176)