Fort Bend County, TX
15226 Oak Lake Glen Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 9:50 AM

15226 Oak Lake Glen Drive

15226 Oak Lake Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15226 Oak Lake Glen Drive, Fort Bend County, TX 77498

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
Beautiful One Story all Brick Home in Fabulous Oak Lake Estates Subdivision! No Flooding during any of the storms! Stunning Open Floor Plan W/ High Ceilings, Wood Floors in Formal Living, Dining Rm & Family Rm! Large Family Rm W/High Vaulted Ceilings, Great for Family & Friends Gathering with Fireplace! Study W/French Glass Doors (can be 4th Bedrm) Gourmet Kitchen W/Tile Floors, Built In Desk, Island, 10 Ft. Ceilings, Gas Range & Built In Microwave Oven, Walk In Pantry & Open to Casual Dining Area looking out to your Huge Private Backyard! Fabulous Private Master Retreat W/High Ceilings & French Doors opens to the Master Bath W/His & Her Private Vanities, Deep Corner Whirlpool Tub, Over-size Shower & Walk In Closet! Two Large Guest Bedrooms tucked away for their privacy & away from Master Suite! Huge Lot with No Rear Neighbors, Easy access to Hwy 6, US 59, ALt 90. National retailers, restaurants, shopping centers less than 5 minutes away. A must see! Outstanding Schools for all ages

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15226 Oak Lake Glen Drive have any available units?
15226 Oak Lake Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 15226 Oak Lake Glen Drive have?
Some of 15226 Oak Lake Glen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15226 Oak Lake Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15226 Oak Lake Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15226 Oak Lake Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15226 Oak Lake Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 15226 Oak Lake Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15226 Oak Lake Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 15226 Oak Lake Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15226 Oak Lake Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15226 Oak Lake Glen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15226 Oak Lake Glen Drive has a pool.
Does 15226 Oak Lake Glen Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 15226 Oak Lake Glen Drive has accessible units.
Does 15226 Oak Lake Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15226 Oak Lake Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15226 Oak Lake Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15226 Oak Lake Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
