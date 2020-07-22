15226 Oak Lake Glen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking pool

Beautiful One Story all Brick Home in Fabulous Oak Lake Estates Subdivision! No Flooding during any of the storms! Stunning Open Floor Plan W/ High Ceilings, Wood Floors in Formal Living, Dining Rm & Family Rm! Large Family Rm W/High Vaulted Ceilings, Great for Family & Friends Gathering with Fireplace! Study W/French Glass Doors (can be 4th Bedrm) Gourmet Kitchen W/Tile Floors, Built In Desk, Island, 10 Ft. Ceilings, Gas Range & Built In Microwave Oven, Walk In Pantry & Open to Casual Dining Area looking out to your Huge Private Backyard! Fabulous Private Master Retreat W/High Ceilings & French Doors opens to the Master Bath W/His & Her Private Vanities, Deep Corner Whirlpool Tub, Over-size Shower & Walk In Closet! Two Large Guest Bedrooms tucked away for their privacy & away from Master Suite! Huge Lot with No Rear Neighbors, Easy access to Hwy 6, US 59, ALt 90. National retailers, restaurants, shopping centers less than 5 minutes away. A must see! Outstanding Schools for all ages