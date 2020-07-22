15226 Oak Lake Glen Drive

Amenities
Beautiful One Story all Brick Home in Fabulous Oak Lake Estates Subdivision! No Flooding during any of the storms! Stunning Open Floor Plan W/ High Ceilings, Wood Floors in Formal Living, Dining Rm & Family Rm! Large Family Rm W/High Vaulted Ceilings, Great for Family & Friends Gathering with Fireplace! Study W/French Glass Doors (can be 4th Bedrm) Gourmet Kitchen W/Tile Floors, Built In Desk, Island, 10 Ft. Ceilings, Gas Range & Built In Microwave Oven, Walk In Pantry & Open to Casual Dining Area looking out to your Huge Private Backyard! Fabulous Private Master Retreat W/High Ceilings & French Doors opens to the Master Bath W/His & Her Private Vanities, Deep Corner Whirlpool Tub, Over-size Shower & Walk In Closet! Two Large Guest Bedrooms tucked away for their privacy & away from Master Suite! Huge Lot with No Rear Neighbors, Easy access to Hwy 6, US 59, ALt 90. National retailers, restaurants, shopping centers less than 5 minutes away. A must see! Outstanding Schools for all ages