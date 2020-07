1423 Bellwood Lake Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage media room

STUNNING HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER WATERSIDE ESTATES! BUILT BY PERRY HOMES IN 2003, THIS HOME OFFERS A LIGHT AND BRIGHT OPEN CONCEPT FLOORPLAN. WELCOME GUESTS IN THE STUNNING GRAND ENTRY AND ENJOY A FORMAL LIVING AND DINING LOCATED AT THE FRONT OF THE HOME, GREAT FOR CELEBRATIONS. YOU WILL LOVE THE OPEN CONCEPT ISLAND KITCHEN WITH ABUNDANT COUNTER/CABINET SPACE PLUS PANTRY WHICH LOOKS OUT TO THE TWO STORY DEN FEATURING SOARING CEILINGS, WALL OF WINDOWS FOR LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT AND A COZY FIREPLACE. ENJOY A MASTER SUITE DOWNSTAIRS WITH A MASTER BATH OFFERING DUAL VANITIES, WHIRLPOOL TUB, AND A SEPARATE SHOWER. UPSTAIRS YOU WILL FIND A LARGE GAME ROOM/MEDIA ROOM AND THREE SPACIOUS SECONDARY BEDROOMS ALONG WITH A JACK AND JILL BATH PLUS GUEST BATH. SPACIOUS BACKYARD WITH PATIO IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. THIS ONE IS A MUST SEE!