Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center courtyard gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage trash valet clubhouse coffee bar hot tub internet access

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Comfort and convenience combine to make the Reserve at Fountain Lake the sanctuary you have been searching for in apartments for rent . Located in Stafford, TX just minutes from access to Interstate 59, yet it provides a serene park-like setting with professionally landscaped courtyards and community areas. Our brilliantly appointed homes were designed with you in mind. The Reserve at Fountain Lake apartments is a pet-friendly community with ample green spaces and courtyards to walk your dog. We offer distinctive one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with a generous array of refinements, that include elegant ceramic tile entry ways, lofty nine-foot ceilings, private patios with serene views, as well as washers and dryers. We invite you to visit, and receive a personalized tour of your new home.