Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony extra storage fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit gym parking pool garage trash valet yoga cats allowed hot tub internet access internet cafe pool table

The style and sophistication of the big city meets suburban life at Echelon on 99. Located just off the Grand Parkway and in the heart of Waterside and Aliana, we are conveniently located within reach of your favorite shops, restaurants and entertainment venues. You’ll enjoy custom details like granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and wood style flooring in every apartment home. An array of lifestyle amenities have been designed to meet your every need, including a resort-style pool with fire pit and tanning ledge, Amazon package lockers with 24/7 access, private yards, and two fitness centers offering top-of-the-line cardio machines and weights, a virtual instructor and all the equipment needed for spinning, yoga, and kickboxing classes, . Located in the highly-rated Fort Bend ISD, with additional private schooling options nearby, students who live here receive some of the best education Houston has to offer. We really do have it all. Come discover a new echelon of luxury