Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Did not flood or leak during Harvey. Recently updated and remodeled open concept 1 story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. New laminate and tile floors throughout. Plenty of natural light in living areas with new 2'' blinds. Updated bathrooms, neutral tones, and LED recessed lighting for a modern look. Large backyard with fruit trees. Whirlpool tub and shower in master bath, with large master closet. Clean, updated, and ready to move in.