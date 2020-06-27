All apartments in Forney
9215 Switch Grass Lane

9215 Switch Grass Ln · No Longer Available
Location

9215 Switch Grass Ln, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1 MONTH FREE with a 2 year Lease...Available Now…Walk straight into a open kitchen flowing out into the living room. Wonderful 3-bedroom home with a to raise a family with a private study. Located in Windmill Farms, known for its award winning nationally recognized Schools. Large kitchen with new appliances, including a fridge and a huge breakfast bar in the middle. Large backyard with a wooden fence for your pet. 2 car garage. Walking distance to Brown Middle school. Community encompasses biking & jogging paths, parks, 11 ponds, 2 large swimming pools & playgrounds. Note.If you have any Requests (clean, repair) Please let us know up front. Pets case by case basis with $25-month pet fee and pet deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9215 Switch Grass Lane have any available units?
9215 Switch Grass Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 9215 Switch Grass Lane have?
Some of 9215 Switch Grass Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9215 Switch Grass Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9215 Switch Grass Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9215 Switch Grass Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9215 Switch Grass Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9215 Switch Grass Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9215 Switch Grass Lane offers parking.
Does 9215 Switch Grass Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9215 Switch Grass Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9215 Switch Grass Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9215 Switch Grass Lane has a pool.
Does 9215 Switch Grass Lane have accessible units?
No, 9215 Switch Grass Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9215 Switch Grass Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9215 Switch Grass Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9215 Switch Grass Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9215 Switch Grass Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
