9215 Switch Grass Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1 MONTH FREE with a 2 year Lease...Available Now…Walk straight into a open kitchen flowing out into the living room. Wonderful 3-bedroom home with a to raise a family with a private study. Located in Windmill Farms, known for its award winning nationally recognized Schools. Large kitchen with new appliances, including a fridge and a huge breakfast bar in the middle. Large backyard with a wooden fence for your pet. 2 car garage. Walking distance to Brown Middle school. Community encompasses biking & jogging paths, parks, 11 ponds, 2 large swimming pools & playgrounds. Note.If you have any Requests (clean, repair) Please let us know up front. Pets case by case basis with $25-month pet fee and pet deposit