granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets microwave refrigerator

Charming 4 bed 2 bath with 4th bedroom option to be a study. Located 25 mins east of Dallas. Home has a split bedroom floor plan, large family room, fully equipped with all kitchen appliances. Home offers plenty of storage space, stunning granite counter tops and a spacious center island. Master suite has large walk in closet, Master bathroom has soaker tub and separate shower. Huge back yard for entertaining. This home is a must see! Hurry before its gone!