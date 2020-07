Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Freshen up 4 bedroom and 2 bath home, ready to move in. Large living room area with wood burning fireplace. Large bedroom with attached study or 2nd living area. Kitchen is open to the breakfast area with island stove and built in microwave. Nice, large backyard. Double car driveway. Home is located in an established neighborhood and close retail.