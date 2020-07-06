618 Chestnut Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome home to this beautiful and well-maintained property. The large corner lot will grab your attention right away! Recent updates include paint and carpet! You'll love the beautiful laminate flooring in the living room. The backyard is very large and has a covered porch with retractable sun screen. Need lots of garage space? The two-car garage is oversized! Are you interested? Schedule your showing today! Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.