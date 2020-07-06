All apartments in Forney
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:40 AM

618 Chestnut Trail

Location

618 Chestnut Trail, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to this beautiful and well-maintained property. The large corner lot will grab your attention right away! Recent updates include paint and carpet! You'll love the beautiful laminate flooring in the living room. The backyard is very large and has a covered porch with retractable sun screen. Need lots of garage space? The two-car garage is oversized! Are you interested? Schedule your showing today! Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Chestnut Trail have any available units?
618 Chestnut Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 618 Chestnut Trail have?
Some of 618 Chestnut Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Chestnut Trail currently offering any rent specials?
618 Chestnut Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Chestnut Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 Chestnut Trail is pet friendly.
Does 618 Chestnut Trail offer parking?
Yes, 618 Chestnut Trail offers parking.
Does 618 Chestnut Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Chestnut Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Chestnut Trail have a pool?
No, 618 Chestnut Trail does not have a pool.
Does 618 Chestnut Trail have accessible units?
No, 618 Chestnut Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Chestnut Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 618 Chestnut Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 618 Chestnut Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 618 Chestnut Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

