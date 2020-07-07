510 Appaloosa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This attractive 2 story home has 4 bedrooms, with the master bedroom and bathroom downstairs, and 3 bedrooms upstairs. The master bedroom and bath include dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and a spacious walk in closet. The kitchen opens to a large family room, with a fireplace, and a large eat-in breakfast nook that overlooks the backyard. Upstairs features a large game room, bedrooms and a full bath. The large backyard, with a covered patio area, is a great place to share time with family and friends.



