All apartments in Forney
Find more places like 509 Branch Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forney, TX
/
509 Branch Street
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

509 Branch Street

509 Branch Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forney
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

509 Branch Street, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
WOW! This home is perfection! Gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath with 2 LIVING AREAS... perfect if you need an extra play room for the kiddos, extra TV room for video games, exercise room, home office, etc. Super well-maintained and neutral colors throughout. Lots of natural light including a skylight in the kitchen. Large master closet. Great backyard for entertaining kiddos or inviting friends and family over for a BBQ. Incredible location just north of 80. This home is PERFECTION! HURRY!!! Available for move March 1st. Will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Showings available between 9am - 7pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Branch Street have any available units?
509 Branch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 509 Branch Street have?
Some of 509 Branch Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Branch Street currently offering any rent specials?
509 Branch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Branch Street pet-friendly?
No, 509 Branch Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 509 Branch Street offer parking?
Yes, 509 Branch Street offers parking.
Does 509 Branch Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Branch Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Branch Street have a pool?
No, 509 Branch Street does not have a pool.
Does 509 Branch Street have accessible units?
No, 509 Branch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Branch Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 Branch Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Branch Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 Branch Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126

Similar Pages

Forney 1 BedroomsForney 2 Bedrooms
Forney Apartments with GymForney Apartments with Parking
Forney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAthens, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXFairview, TX
Ennis, TXAubrey, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District