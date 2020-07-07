509 Branch Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage

WOW! This home is perfection! Gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath with 2 LIVING AREAS... perfect if you need an extra play room for the kiddos, extra TV room for video games, exercise room, home office, etc. Super well-maintained and neutral colors throughout. Lots of natural light including a skylight in the kitchen. Large master closet. Great backyard for entertaining kiddos or inviting friends and family over for a BBQ. Incredible location just north of 80. This home is PERFECTION! HURRY!!! Available for move March 1st. Will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Showings available between 9am - 7pm.