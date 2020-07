Amenities

Really nice 3 bedroom with gleaming wood and ceramic tile floors in living, kitchen and wet areas, carpet in the bedrooms. Features an eat in kitchen with built in microwave that overlooks the large den with gas starter fireplace. Separate shower and garden tub in master, ceiling fans in all rooms and a nice size yard.