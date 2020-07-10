503 Trailblazer Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this open-concept, move-in ready, like-new, single story home in Forney ISD with a gourmet kitchen that overlooks the family room for easy entertainment. Home comes with an abundant of 42 inch kitchen cabinets, 3 cm granite counter top, spacious granite island, stainless steel appliances, and so much more. Home is conveniently located minutes away from I20, highway 80 and I30. Commute to Downtown Dallas is about 23 miles and only 13 miles from Town East Mall in Mesquite. Come see it today!! No HOA and No MUD.