Forney, TX
503 Trailblazer Road
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:45 PM

503 Trailblazer Road

503 Trailblazer Road
Location

503 Trailblazer Road, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this open-concept, move-in ready, like-new, single story home in Forney ISD with a gourmet kitchen that overlooks the family room for easy entertainment. Home comes with an abundant of 42 inch kitchen cabinets, 3 cm granite counter top, spacious granite island, stainless steel appliances, and so much more. Home is conveniently located minutes away from I20, highway 80 and I30. Commute to Downtown Dallas is about 23 miles and only 13 miles from Town East Mall in Mesquite. Come see it today!! No HOA and No MUD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Trailblazer Road have any available units?
503 Trailblazer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 503 Trailblazer Road have?
Some of 503 Trailblazer Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Trailblazer Road currently offering any rent specials?
503 Trailblazer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Trailblazer Road pet-friendly?
No, 503 Trailblazer Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 503 Trailblazer Road offer parking?
Yes, 503 Trailblazer Road offers parking.
Does 503 Trailblazer Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Trailblazer Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Trailblazer Road have a pool?
No, 503 Trailblazer Road does not have a pool.
Does 503 Trailblazer Road have accessible units?
No, 503 Trailblazer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Trailblazer Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 Trailblazer Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 503 Trailblazer Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 Trailblazer Road does not have units with air conditioning.

