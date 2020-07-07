All apartments in Forney
Forney, TX
424 Saddlehorn
424 Saddlehorn

424 Saddlehorn Dr · No Longer Available
Forney
Location

424 Saddlehorn Dr, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brooklyn Village is leasing new single family homes in the great City of Forney, Texas. This is a opportunity to be a part of a newly built subdivision in Forney and their top rated ISD. We have 3 Bedroom and 4 Bedrooms available for immediate move in! We have luxurious Cantoni Flooring thru out, and granite countertops in our modern finished kitchens. Experience a New Way to Lease! Your furry family is welcomed, no Pit Bulls or aggressive breeds. Applications are $50.00 per adult, submit yours today!Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile, FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Saddlehorn have any available units?
424 Saddlehorn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 424 Saddlehorn have?
Some of 424 Saddlehorn's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Saddlehorn currently offering any rent specials?
424 Saddlehorn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Saddlehorn pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 Saddlehorn is pet friendly.
Does 424 Saddlehorn offer parking?
Yes, 424 Saddlehorn offers parking.
Does 424 Saddlehorn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 Saddlehorn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Saddlehorn have a pool?
No, 424 Saddlehorn does not have a pool.
Does 424 Saddlehorn have accessible units?
No, 424 Saddlehorn does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Saddlehorn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 424 Saddlehorn has units with dishwashers.
Does 424 Saddlehorn have units with air conditioning?
No, 424 Saddlehorn does not have units with air conditioning.

