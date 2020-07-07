All apartments in Forney
Last updated April 6 2019 at 1:25 AM

3114 Buckthorn Street

3114 Buckthorn St · No Longer Available
Location

3114 Buckthorn St, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
**FOR RENT** Enjoy the tranquility of living away from city. 2017-built History Maker Homes home is ready for new residents. Kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar, large island, huge cabinets and nice size pantry that opens up to spacious living room with lots of natural lighting and dining area. Carpet in bedrooms and living room, and ceramic tiles elsewhere. Master suite in the back has giant master bedroom and master bath with dual sinks, both standing shower and bath tub, and 2 closets. Non-master bedrooms with spacious closets. The sliding door opens up to the covered back patio and good size backyard to entertain. Quick access to FM 741, I-20 and business. Washer, dryer and refrigerator stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3114 Buckthorn Street have any available units?
3114 Buckthorn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 3114 Buckthorn Street have?
Some of 3114 Buckthorn Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3114 Buckthorn Street currently offering any rent specials?
3114 Buckthorn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3114 Buckthorn Street pet-friendly?
No, 3114 Buckthorn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 3114 Buckthorn Street offer parking?
Yes, 3114 Buckthorn Street offers parking.
Does 3114 Buckthorn Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3114 Buckthorn Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3114 Buckthorn Street have a pool?
No, 3114 Buckthorn Street does not have a pool.
Does 3114 Buckthorn Street have accessible units?
No, 3114 Buckthorn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3114 Buckthorn Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3114 Buckthorn Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3114 Buckthorn Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3114 Buckthorn Street does not have units with air conditioning.

