Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Beautiful home with an open floor plan and natural light. Living area is spacious with vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace. Kitchen opens up to living area perfect for entertaining. Cozy window seating in kitchen and bedroom. Master is separate from secondary bedrooms. All with large closet spaces.No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.