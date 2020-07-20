All apartments in Forney
Last updated August 5 2019 at 3:06 AM

3010 Marble Falls Drive

3010 Marble Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3010 Marble Falls Drive, Forney, TX 75126
Windmill Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Gorgeous house in quiet neighborhood. Very good open floor plan, high ceilings throughout the house with coffered ceiling in the living area; crown molding, laminate wood floors, tankless water heater, recessed lighting, and a covered patio, large master bedroom and closet, formal dining and breakfast area, big kitchen island, a kitchen that is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, under mount lighting, Knotty Alder cabinets and plenty of them! Windmill Farms offers community pools, jogging trails, ponds, and playgrounds, easy access to Highway 80.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 Marble Falls Drive have any available units?
3010 Marble Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 3010 Marble Falls Drive have?
Some of 3010 Marble Falls Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 Marble Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3010 Marble Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 Marble Falls Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3010 Marble Falls Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 3010 Marble Falls Drive offer parking?
No, 3010 Marble Falls Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3010 Marble Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 Marble Falls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 Marble Falls Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3010 Marble Falls Drive has a pool.
Does 3010 Marble Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 3010 Marble Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 Marble Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3010 Marble Falls Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3010 Marble Falls Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3010 Marble Falls Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
