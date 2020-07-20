3010 Marble Falls Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool

Gorgeous house in quiet neighborhood. Very good open floor plan, high ceilings throughout the house with coffered ceiling in the living area; crown molding, laminate wood floors, tankless water heater, recessed lighting, and a covered patio, large master bedroom and closet, formal dining and breakfast area, big kitchen island, a kitchen that is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, under mount lighting, Knotty Alder cabinets and plenty of them! Windmill Farms offers community pools, jogging trails, ponds, and playgrounds, easy access to Highway 80.