Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:02 AM

237 Eagle Ridge

Location

237 Eagle Ridge, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Priced to sell! Stone & brick elevation, 4 bedrooms, 3.1 bath, Office space AND media room! You can't beat this dining room with an excellent view to the over-sized back yard. Open floor plan with beautiful fireplace, Kitchen with large Island featuring a gas stove. This home is great for entertaining! Master bath located downstairs and equipped with garden tub, stand up shower, and walk in closet. Media room and Master bedroom have been wired for surround system. Enjoy yourself under the covered back patio. Prime location! Conveniently located less than a mile from Hwy 80, Many chain restaurants, Starbucks, Walmart, Lowes, and Movie theater. New roads almost complete for a quicker commute in the near future!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 Eagle Ridge have any available units?
237 Eagle Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 237 Eagle Ridge have?
Some of 237 Eagle Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 Eagle Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
237 Eagle Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 Eagle Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 237 Eagle Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 237 Eagle Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 237 Eagle Ridge offers parking.
Does 237 Eagle Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 Eagle Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 Eagle Ridge have a pool?
No, 237 Eagle Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 237 Eagle Ridge have accessible units?
No, 237 Eagle Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 237 Eagle Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 237 Eagle Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 237 Eagle Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 Eagle Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.

