237 Eagle Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

Priced to sell! Stone & brick elevation, 4 bedrooms, 3.1 bath, Office space AND media room! You can't beat this dining room with an excellent view to the over-sized back yard. Open floor plan with beautiful fireplace, Kitchen with large Island featuring a gas stove. This home is great for entertaining! Master bath located downstairs and equipped with garden tub, stand up shower, and walk in closet. Media room and Master bedroom have been wired for surround system. Enjoy yourself under the covered back patio. Prime location! Conveniently located less than a mile from Hwy 80, Many chain restaurants, Starbucks, Walmart, Lowes, and Movie theater. New roads almost complete for a quicker commute in the near future!