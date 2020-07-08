2203 Perrymead Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Welcome home to this highly sought after 4 bedroom, 2 bath with study and formal dining room that is turnkey ready! This lovely Beazer home features the incredible Millbrook floor plan with upgraded stone elevation and tons of upgrades and extras. Walk inside to a bright layout that’s functional and stunning with a fabulous chef’s kitchen that boasts upgraded white cabinets, granite countertops, gas cooktop, a chef’s pantry and more! With cordless blinds, hardware on cabinets and additional cabinets added, it’s totally ready for move in. Come visit this fabulous home in the beautiful Master Planned Community of Devonshire today!