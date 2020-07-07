2113 SWANMORE Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated fireplace

Welcome to this highly sought after 4 bedroom, 2 bath with study and formal dining home! This lovely Beazer home features the incredible Millbrook floor plan with upgraded stone elevation and tons of upgrades and extras. Walk inside to a bright layout that’s functional and stunning with a fabulous chef’s kitchen that boasts upgraded white cabinets, quartz countertops, gas cooktop, a chef’s pantry and more! With 2-inch blinds, hardware on cabinets and additional cabinets added, it’s totally ready for move in. Enjoy the large covered patio in backyard. Come visit this fabulous home in the beautiful Master Planned Community of Devonshire today!