All apartments in Forney
Find more places like 2105 Thistle Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forney, TX
/
2105 Thistle Lane
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:04 AM

2105 Thistle Lane

2105 Thistle Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forney
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2105 Thistle Lane, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Great open floor plan in this 3 br 2 ba home! This home has a large living room right off the kitchen. The master bedroom is separate from the other two bedrooms. It has a large backyard and patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Thistle Lane have any available units?
2105 Thistle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
Is 2105 Thistle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Thistle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Thistle Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2105 Thistle Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2105 Thistle Lane offer parking?
No, 2105 Thistle Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2105 Thistle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 Thistle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Thistle Lane have a pool?
No, 2105 Thistle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2105 Thistle Lane have accessible units?
No, 2105 Thistle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Thistle Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2105 Thistle Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2105 Thistle Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2105 Thistle Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126

Similar Pages

Forney 1 BedroomsForney 2 Bedrooms
Forney Apartments with GymForney Apartments with Parking
Forney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAthens, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXFairview, TX
Ennis, TXAubrey, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District