Forney, TX
208 Stanford Street
208 Stanford Street

Location

208 Stanford, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
This beautiful red brick home has undergone a complete interior makeover, which include full interior repaint, all-new flooring includes fresh carpet and luxury vinyl tile. Open concept kitchen features ample cabinet space, brand new stainless steel appliances, and view of the living area with tile fireplace. Master ensuite has dual sinks, tub, and shower. Backyard is surrounded by a fresh, tree-framed fence. Accessible by 80. Blocks from Forney Community Park; two miles to groceries, casual dining, and movie theater.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available 3/29/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Stanford Street have any available units?
208 Stanford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 208 Stanford Street have?
Some of 208 Stanford Street's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Stanford Street currently offering any rent specials?
208 Stanford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Stanford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Stanford Street is pet friendly.
Does 208 Stanford Street offer parking?
No, 208 Stanford Street does not offer parking.
Does 208 Stanford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Stanford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Stanford Street have a pool?
No, 208 Stanford Street does not have a pool.
Does 208 Stanford Street have accessible units?
No, 208 Stanford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Stanford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Stanford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Stanford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Stanford Street does not have units with air conditioning.

