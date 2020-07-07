2026 Avondown Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool

Welcome to Devonshire where there's something for everyone! A clubhouse with outdoor cabana and fireplace, indoor kitchen, family room, Junior Olympic-size swimming pool, kids' pools and playgrounds, catch and release ponds and miles of hike and bike trails. Only 20 miles from downtown Dallas and minutes to shopping and dining! Home features a study off the front entrance with French doors. The gourmet eat-in kitchen is a Chef's dream with island and granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Vaulted ceilings and open floor plan promote an inviting living area. Ceiling fans and window blinds throughout for comfort and privacy. The covered patio is perfect for relaxing in the fenced back yard. MUST SEE