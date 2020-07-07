All apartments in Forney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2026 Avondown Road

2026 Avondown Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2026 Avondown Rd, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
Welcome to Devonshire where there's something for everyone! A clubhouse with outdoor cabana and fireplace, indoor kitchen, family room, Junior Olympic-size swimming pool, kids' pools and playgrounds, catch and release ponds and miles of hike and bike trails. Only 20 miles from downtown Dallas and minutes to shopping and dining! Home features a study off the front entrance with French doors. The gourmet eat-in kitchen is a Chef's dream with island and granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Vaulted ceilings and open floor plan promote an inviting living area. Ceiling fans and window blinds throughout for comfort and privacy. The covered patio is perfect for relaxing in the fenced back yard. MUST SEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2026 Avondown Road have any available units?
2026 Avondown Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 2026 Avondown Road have?
Some of 2026 Avondown Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2026 Avondown Road currently offering any rent specials?
2026 Avondown Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2026 Avondown Road pet-friendly?
No, 2026 Avondown Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 2026 Avondown Road offer parking?
No, 2026 Avondown Road does not offer parking.
Does 2026 Avondown Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2026 Avondown Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2026 Avondown Road have a pool?
Yes, 2026 Avondown Road has a pool.
Does 2026 Avondown Road have accessible units?
No, 2026 Avondown Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2026 Avondown Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2026 Avondown Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2026 Avondown Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2026 Avondown Road does not have units with air conditioning.

