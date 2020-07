Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Brand new home with all the features and amenities. One story floorplan with a split bedroom arrangement. Kitchen enjoys large center island with breakfast bar and built in microwave oven.

Family room off kitchen and eating area. Neighborhood offers club house, multiple swimming pools and a gym. This will not last long. Pet fee is $300 non refundable. Application fee is $50 per adult after approval. Call for a showing today.