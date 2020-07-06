1545 Kessler Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool

Brand new Just One year old beautiful move-in ready home in the beautiful Gateway Parks community! Enjoy everything about this home. Amazing floor plan. Very open and lots of light. Beautiful, upgraded tile floors; granite counters; subway tile back splash; over-sized island; stone fireplace; two-inch blinds. Bedrooms are spacious and have the split bedroom arrangement giving the master suite privacy. Formal Dining is versatile in use: game room; playroom; study; office! Large utility room, fenced yard, covered patio.Come see it for yourself to appreciate all it has to offer inside this master planned community with large pool & family event center . Easy access for Hwy 80 & Hwy 20 makes your commute easier.