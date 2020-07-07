All apartments in Forney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1438 Vista Ridge Drive

1438 Vista Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1438 Vista Ridge Drive, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Ready for some space inside and out? This Forney beauty is perfect for a grown or growing family. Homes sits on a huge lot in Diamond Creek. Awesome floorplan with stacked formals as you enter which lead you to an updated kitchen overlooking the huge living. Dedicated office in the front with two bedrooms down make the first floor ideal. Upstairs you have a huge master bedroom with his and her walk in closets along with a monster bath. The second floor also offers a gameroom and two additional bedrooms. New appliances in kitchen in 2017, new HVAC in 2017 and new roof in 2018!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 Vista Ridge Drive have any available units?
1438 Vista Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 1438 Vista Ridge Drive have?
Some of 1438 Vista Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1438 Vista Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1438 Vista Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 Vista Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1438 Vista Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 1438 Vista Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1438 Vista Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1438 Vista Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1438 Vista Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 Vista Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1438 Vista Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1438 Vista Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1438 Vista Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 Vista Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1438 Vista Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1438 Vista Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1438 Vista Ridge Drive has units with air conditioning.

