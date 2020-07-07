1438 Vista Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Ready for some space inside and out? This Forney beauty is perfect for a grown or growing family. Homes sits on a huge lot in Diamond Creek. Awesome floorplan with stacked formals as you enter which lead you to an updated kitchen overlooking the huge living. Dedicated office in the front with two bedrooms down make the first floor ideal. Upstairs you have a huge master bedroom with his and her walk in closets along with a monster bath. The second floor also offers a gameroom and two additional bedrooms. New appliances in kitchen in 2017, new HVAC in 2017 and new roof in 2018!