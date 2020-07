Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available early November; This 2 story, 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths Highland Homes property in Skyline Estates features a gas fireplace in the living room, double sinks and separate shower in the Master bath, along with a Fenced grassed backyard for your pet. Very large office or game room is located upstairs and is closed off with a door. Pets considered on a case by case basis with a $ 25-month pet fee