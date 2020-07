Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 3-2-2 plus study, energy efficient home sits on .5 acre, cul-de-sac and fully loaded! One year New Carpet, Granite countertop, wood-burning fireplace with natural stone surround and an irrigation system! The master bath features an enlarged shower with lots of storage and Royal Granite countertop! As a bonus, there is a 5ft garage extension for your toys and a covered back patio! Ready to Move-in at end of Feb, MUST SEE! HOA included and pet case by case.