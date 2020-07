Amenities

Incredible, well-maintained home on an oversized lot! Beautiful espresso vinyl wood flooring throughout with plush carpet in the bedrooms, crown molding, tall ceilings and an amazing backyard with covered patio. Spacious kitchen features stainless steel appliances with island offering lots of counter and cabinet space. Arched interior entryways, cozy brick fireplace and a huge master suite with extra sitting area. This home is perfect for you and your family!