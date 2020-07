115 W Shands Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

WOW...YOU WILL NOT BELIEVE THIS HIDDEN JEWEL IN A SCENIC SETTING NEAR DOWNTOWN FORNEY. IT FEATURES CROWN MOULDING THROUGHOUT, GOOD QUALITY WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING IN ALL BUT THE BEDROOMS, A LARGE KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CUSTOM CABINETS AND AN ISLAND, AND A VERY SPACIOUS LIVING-DINING AREA. BEDROOMS AND BATH ARE EQUALLY AS IMPRESSIVE. THIS HOME HAS RECENTLY BEEN FRESHENED UP WITH INTERIOR PAINT AND MORE, AND YOU CAN EXTEND YOUR LIVING-ENTERTAINING AREA WITH ITS 2 LARGE COVERED PORCHES. DO NOT HESITATE...VIEW THIS HOME TODAY! IT IS WONDERFUL AND WON'T LAST LONG ON THE MARKET!!