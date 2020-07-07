All apartments in Forney
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:19 PM

107 Painted Trail

107 Painted Trail · No Longer Available
Location

107 Painted Trail, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Must see this beautifully spacious home in wonderful Forney neighborhood. Large room near entry with arched window that could be used as office, extra living area or 4th bedroom! Conveniently located close to shopping and major freeway. Features include open floorplan with tall ceilings, granite counter tops in kitchen and large living area with gas log fireplace. Large master bedroom with master bath, shower and separate tub and walk-in-closet.. Come check out this home in rapidly growing Forney area today!! No Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Painted Trail have any available units?
107 Painted Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 107 Painted Trail have?
Some of 107 Painted Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Painted Trail currently offering any rent specials?
107 Painted Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Painted Trail pet-friendly?
No, 107 Painted Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 107 Painted Trail offer parking?
Yes, 107 Painted Trail offers parking.
Does 107 Painted Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Painted Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Painted Trail have a pool?
No, 107 Painted Trail does not have a pool.
Does 107 Painted Trail have accessible units?
No, 107 Painted Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Painted Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Painted Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Painted Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Painted Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

