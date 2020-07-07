107 Painted Trail

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Must see this beautifully spacious home in wonderful Forney neighborhood. Large room near entry with arched window that could be used as office, extra living area or 4th bedroom! Conveniently located close to shopping and major freeway. Features include open floorplan with tall ceilings, granite counter tops in kitchen and large living area with gas log fireplace. Large master bedroom with master bath, shower and separate tub and walk-in-closet.. Come check out this home in rapidly growing Forney area today!! No Section 8.