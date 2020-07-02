4905 Marcus Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

This beautiful rental home features soaring ceilings, neutral colors, and an open floor plan with lots of natural light! Spacious living room with a cozy fireplace opens to gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite countertops and a breakfast nook with a built-in office space. Game room and large secondary bedrooms upstairs. Oversized master suite has private access to the lovely backyard retreat with sparkling swimming pool! Walking distance to the community park. Come see this wonderful rental home today!