Last updated October 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

4905 Marcus Drive

4905 Marcus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4905 Marcus Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Prairie Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful rental home features soaring ceilings, neutral colors, and an open floor plan with lots of natural light! Spacious living room with a cozy fireplace opens to gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite countertops and a breakfast nook with a built-in office space. Game room and large secondary bedrooms upstairs. Oversized master suite has private access to the lovely backyard retreat with sparkling swimming pool! Walking distance to the community park. Come see this wonderful rental home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4905 Marcus Drive have any available units?
4905 Marcus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 4905 Marcus Drive have?
Some of 4905 Marcus Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4905 Marcus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4905 Marcus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4905 Marcus Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4905 Marcus Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 4905 Marcus Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4905 Marcus Drive offers parking.
Does 4905 Marcus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4905 Marcus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4905 Marcus Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4905 Marcus Drive has a pool.
Does 4905 Marcus Drive have accessible units?
No, 4905 Marcus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4905 Marcus Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4905 Marcus Drive has units with dishwashers.

