Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace courtyard microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

WOW! YOU DONT SEE THIS KIND OF RENTAL OFTEN. CUSTOM TILE JOB THROUGHOUT, WALLS, FLOORS AND COUNTERS. SOMEONE HAD SOME VISION! LOOKS VERY COOL. NICE SPACE WITH DETACHED GARAGE, AND SMALL COURTYARD. GREAT FLOORPLAN FOR ROOMATES. SUPER LARGE MASTER BR. QUIET AREA, AND GREAT LOCATION. SHOW AND LEASE.