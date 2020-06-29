All apartments in Flower Mound
3937 Granby Ln

3937 Granby Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3937 Granby Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a1c4f0f05f ---- Wonderful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Flower Mound home with Master downstairs, 2 beds and an extra bonus room / gameroom upstairs. Laminate wood floors downstairs, fireplace,open kitchen, big master bathroom. Comes with Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. To Schedule a Viewing, CALL 817-736-1935 and Follow INSTRUCTIONS. For rental and pet criteria, required documentation and to apply visit www.rentdfw.net. Completion of Pet Screening (Pets and No Pets) go to www.westromgroup.petscreening.com. All documents to be emailed to APPLICATIONS@WESTROMGROUP.COM. Deposit, Pet Fees, Rents Due within 24 HOURS OF APPROVAL! We do not advertise on Craigslist!! Pets Allowed W & D Connection Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3937 Granby Ln have any available units?
3937 Granby Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3937 Granby Ln have?
Some of 3937 Granby Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3937 Granby Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3937 Granby Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3937 Granby Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3937 Granby Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3937 Granby Ln offer parking?
No, 3937 Granby Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3937 Granby Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3937 Granby Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3937 Granby Ln have a pool?
No, 3937 Granby Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3937 Granby Ln have accessible units?
No, 3937 Granby Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3937 Granby Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3937 Granby Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

