3937 Granby Ln

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a1c4f0f05f ---- Wonderful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Flower Mound home with Master downstairs, 2 beds and an extra bonus room / gameroom upstairs. Laminate wood floors downstairs, fireplace,open kitchen, big master bathroom. Comes with Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. To Schedule a Viewing, CALL 817-736-1935 and Follow INSTRUCTIONS. For rental and pet criteria, required documentation and to apply visit www.rentdfw.net. Completion of Pet Screening (Pets and No Pets) go to www.westromgroup.petscreening.com. All documents to be emailed to APPLICATIONS@WESTROMGROUP.COM. Deposit, Pet Fees, Rents Due within 24 HOURS OF APPROVAL! We do not advertise on Craigslist!! Pets Allowed W & D Connection Washer/Dryer In Unit