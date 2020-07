Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

3600 Westminister Trail is an absolutely fabulous and rare single level home located in desirable Wellington community! This well maintained three bedroom, two bathroom home comes complete with an office space as well! Master suite is spacious and fit for a king with a wine bar located just outside the door! Spend your weekends entertaining family and friends in the spacious backyard with mature trees! Welcome home!